Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under intense cold wave conditions

Chandigarh, Jan 17 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continued in Punjab and Haryana with minimum temperatures staying below the normal levels in most parts of both states on Wednesday.

Ballowal Saunkhri in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district recorded zero degrees Celsius, according to a report from the Meteorological Department here.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana and Patiala experienced cold wave conditions at 2.8 and 4.5 degrees Celsius respectively, which were up to three degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 4.9, 3.4, 2.5 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also reeled under the cold wave, recording a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Haryana, Karnal was the coldest place as it recorded a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees below normal.

Ambala, Hisar, Narnaul and Rohtak experienced cold wave at 4.9, 5.8, 3.5 and 6.4 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded minimum temperatures of 3.5 and 5.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI CHS KSS NB