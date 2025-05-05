Punjab, Haryana in dispute again over water-sharing

Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) Haryana and AAP-ruled Punjab are at loggerheads again, this time over the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB's) decision to release an extra 4,500 cusecs of water to the BJP-ruled state.

Punjab and BJP-ruled Haryana have been locked in a dispute over sharing of the Ravi-Beas water for decades. The row between the two states started after Haryana was carved out from the then joint Punjab in 1966.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann convened a special session of the state Assembly on May 6 and brought a resolution vowing not to spare even a single drop of water from its share to the neighbouring state.

Haryana has been seeking the completion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal to get its share of 3.5 million acre feet (MAF) water. It has also been demanding that Punjab should comply with the Supreme Court orders for the completion of the canal.

However, Punjab has repeatedly maintained its stand that there is "no surplus water to share".

The canal was conceptualised for the effective sharing of water between the two states from the Ravi and Beas rivers.

The project envisages a 214-kilometre canal, of which a 122-kilometre stretch was to be constructed in Punjab and the remaining 92 kilometres in Haryana.

Haryana has completed the project in its territory but Punjab, which launched the work in 1982, shelved it.

Background of current row over Bhakra water issue: Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are partnering states that meet their requirement for different purposes, including irrigation, from the Bhakra and Pong dams. These are managed by the BBMB which was established in 1966 under the provisions of the Punjab Reorganisation Act.

The BBMB decides the annual quota of water supply to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan for a yearly cycle from May 21 to May 21 each year.

BBMB's Technical Committee on April 23 decided to release extra water to Haryana.

What Punjab says: On April 29, Bhagwant Mann rejected Haryana's demand for more water through the BBMB, claiming that the neighbouring state has already utilised its share of water.

Mann also accused the BJP of exerting pressure on the Punjab government through the BBMB to meet Haryana's demand for additional supply of water. He also asked the Centre to fill reservoirs by diverting water that was flowing to Pakistan following the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

Punjab maintained that the state requires water for the upcoming paddy sowing season and does not have a single drop of surplus water to share.

It says Haryana has utilised its share of water in March and now they want more water for April and May months.

Mann said the BBMB had distributed 3.318 million acre feet (MAF), 2.987 MAF and 5.512 MAF water to Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab respectively this year.

Haryana used its share of water by March 31 this year after which the crisis arose, Mann had said.

Mann has maintained that Punjab is still giving 4,000 cusecs of water for drinking purposes on "humanitarian grounds" to Haryana though the neighbouring state has used 103 per cent of its allocated water.

Haryana sought 8,500 cusecs of water (including 4,000 cusecs being given by Punjab) which Punjab refused to release.

The Punjab chief minister also maintained that water levels in Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams were less by 39 feet and 24 feet respectively as compared to water levels in the corresponding period a year ago.

What Haryana says: Haryana's BJP government has accused the AAP government of Punjab of playing "dirty politics", with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini saying this was the first time when the supply of drinking water had been halted.

On May 2, Haryana's Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry said the state government may approach the Supreme Court over the matter.

Choudhry has claimed that Mann's statement that Haryana has utilised 103 per cent of its allocated water is entirely false.

"Such misinformation appears to be politically driven, possibly due to their recent electoral defeat in Delhi," she said.

Punjab takes on Centre: Mann alleged that the BJP, through its government in Haryana and at the Centre, is trying to "suppress" the state. It is unfortunate that the BBMB is passing new resolutions everyday to "rob" its share of Punjab's water, he added.

On May 1, Mann visited the Nangal dam in Rupnagar district where his minister Harjot Singh Bains along with party workers sat on a 'dharna' to protest the BBMB's decision to give 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana.

Bains also said they have taken "control" over the Nangal dam, adding that the room from where the water supply is regulated has been locked and its key has been given to police, a move which raised strong objection from Haryana.

On May 2, an all-party meeting called by the AAP government in Punjab was held, with parties putting up a united stand on the water issue, asserting that Punjab does not have any extra water to spare.

Haryana's counter move: On May 3, the stand-off over the water-sharing issue intensified with an all-party meeting in Haryana asking the AAP government in the neighbouring state to allow the release of water from the Bhakra dam unconditionally.

The Haryana chief minister, after chairing the all-party meeting, hit out at the Punjab government, saying not following the BBMB's direction to release water was "unconstitutional, inhuman" and an attack on the federal structure of the Constitution.

"We have repeatedly said that water is a natural resource. If politics continues like this, the water will go waste and flow into Pakistan, which has been shedding the blood of our innocent citizens," Saini said.

On May 3, the Punjab government "boycotted" the BBMB meeting in Chandigarh, with minister Barinder Kumar Goyal calling it "unconstitutional".

On May 2, the Centre advised Punjab to release extra water to Haryana.

The board had called the meeting to work out the modalities for the release of extra water to Haryana. PTI SUN VSD KSS KSS