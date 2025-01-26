Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating 76th Republic Day

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) Punjab and Haryana on Sunday joined the nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day as police and home guard contingents took part in parades held at district headquarters in the two states.

Police had tightened security measures in the states in view of the Republic Day events scheduled for the day.

Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria unfurled the national flag at a state-level function in Ludhiana while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the flag at Patiala.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya hoisted the national flag at a state-level function in Faridabad while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unfurled the national flag at Rewari.

Haryana Governor Dattatreya posted on X, "Wishing all a Happy Republic Day! Let us celebrate the spirit of our great nation, united in diversity and driven by the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. As we honour the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and architects of the Constitution, we recommit ourselves to contribute to India's all-round fast paced progress." Mann and Saini also greeted people on the occasion.

"Many greetings to all the countrymen on 'Republic Day'. On this day in 1950, our Constitution came into effect, which gives us all the right to equality. Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of it," Mann posted on X in Punjabi.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the great festival of Indian democracy, Republic Day. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," Saini posted on X in Hindi.