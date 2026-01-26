Punjab, Haryana join nation in celebrating 77th Republic Day

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (PTI) Punjab and Haryana on Monday joined the nation in celebrating the 77th Republic Day.

Punjab Governor and Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria unfurled the national flag at a state-level function in Fazilka, while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the national flag in Hoshiarpur.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh unfurled the national flag at a state-level function in Panchkula, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unfurled the national flag in Gurugram.

Mann and Saini greeted people on the occasion of Republic Day.

During his address in Hoshiarpur district, Mann also paid tributes to freedom fighters who fought for the country's independence and said he salutes the armed forces for protecting the country's unity and integrity.

Haryana CM Saini in his post on X said, "Republic Day symbolises our unwavering faith in constitutional values, the resolve for social equality, and a firm commitment to democratic ideals. On this auspicious occasion, I salute and pay homage to the valiant freedom fighters who fought for our nation's independence and to the founding fathers of the Constitution who laid the foundation for a strong republic.

"On this Republic Day, let us pledge to actively participate in building a developed and self-reliant India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and work unitedly in the interest of the nation," said Saini.

Police and home guard contingents took part in parades held at district headquarters in the two states, even as tight security arrangements had been made across both states in the wake of the Republic Day events.