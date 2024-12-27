Punjab, Haryana leaders condole death of Manmohan Singh

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) Political leaders cutting across parties on Thursday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward at 8.06 pm in a critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness".

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Manmohan Singh's contribution to the development of the country will always be unforgettable. He said Singh will always be remembered for his simplicity.

"I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the loved ones in this difficult time," Saini posted on X.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described Singh's passing away as "a big loss for the country".

The absence of this great economist who brought India's economy back on track will always be felt by the countrymen, Mann posted on X.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda described Manmohan Singh as a great economist and pioneer of economic reforms in India.

In a post on X, Hooda said, "I am saddened by the news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a great economist of the world, a pioneer of economic reforms in India and one who, through his work, took the country forward on the path of progress and gave it a distinct identity across the world." Hooda, a Congress leader, described Singh's passing away an irreparable loss and expressed his deep condolences to his family and supporters.

Punjab Finance Minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said he was deeply saddened by Singh's death.

"A visionary economist and a statesman, his contributions to India's growth and global standing will always be remembered. May Waheguru Ji grant peace to his soul and strength to his family #Manmohan," Harpal Cheema said in a post on X.

Former Punjab deputy chief minister and Congress leader O P Soni also condoled Manmohan Singh's death and said India has lost a great leader.

Speaking to PTI over phone, Soni recalled Manmohan Singh's "special love" for Amritsar and Punjab.

"While passing away of such a great leader is a loss to the entire nation and the world, Punjab, in particular, will feel the loss more," Soni said.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa termed Singh as one of the "most humble and dignified leaders India has known".

"A man of few words but immense wisdom, his leadership steered India through significant challenges with grace and integrity. His unwavering commitment to civil discourse and democratic values and contributions to India's progress will forever be remembered.

"Rest in peace, Sir. The nation mourns the loss of a true statesman and a gentle giant of Indian politics," Bajwa posted on X.

Congress' Sirsa MP Kumari Selja described Manmohan Singh's death as an irreparable loss for the entire country. She said for her "it is like the departure of an elder and guide of the family".

"Under his leadership, India embarked on the path of liberalisation, globalisation and economic development, which positively impacted the lives of crores of Indians," Selja said.

Selja, a former Union minister said, "It was not only a privilege to work with him but also an opportunity to learn from him every moment. His example of simplicity, patience and selfless service will always inspire me. The country will always remember his contribution." Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Dr. Manmohan Singh, the gentlemen politician and an epitome of probity & simplicity, leaves behind an unfathomable void".

"I was a beneficiary of his abundant affection and sagacious guidance, both in matters of politics as also his world view on India's economy. Dr. Manmohan Singh will be deeply missed by every Congressperson and every Indian for his wisdom, understanding and foresight. His resolve for the ideological fight for principles of INC shall remain etched in our hearts," Surjewala posted on X.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring described Manmohan Singh "a true statesman and exceptional economist".

Singh's contributions to India's progress will forever be remembered, Warring said. PTI SUN VSD KSS KSS