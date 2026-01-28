Punjab, Haryana leaders condole demise of Ajit Pawar

Chandigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

Pawar (66) and four others were killed when an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar and others was trying to make an emergency landing near Baramati.

In a post on X, Mann said, "Reports have emerged of an accident involving the aircraft carrying Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during landing in Baramati, Maharashtra. The images of smoke and destruction are deeply distressing. It has been reported that the Deputy Chief Minister and others have perished in this accident".

"We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We pray that God grants peace to the departed souls and gives strength to their families to bear this immense loss," Mann said.

Saini said the demise of Pawar was extremely heartbreaking and painful.

"In this difficult time, my deepest condolences are with his family, colleagues, and supporters," he said in a post on X.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too expressed shock over the death of Pawar.

"Shocked and saddened by the tragic news of the passing away of Maharashtra Deputy CM & NCP chief Sh. Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati. My heartfelt condolences to the Pawar family, his supporters, and the people of Maharashtra. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to his soul," Badal said.

Senior Congress leader from Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa said he was deeply saddened over the death of Pawar.

"Deeply saddened by reports of the untimely demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ji in a tragic air plane accident. My sincere condolences to the Pawar family and to the people of Maharashtra, who have lost an influential leader," Bajwa, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said also condoled the demise of Pawar.