Punjab, Haryana leaders condole demise of Manmohan Singh

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) Political leaders cutting across parties on Thursday night condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away at the age of 92.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Manmohan Singh's contribution to the development of the country will always be unforgettable.

He said Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for his simplicity.

"I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the loved ones in this difficult time," Saini posted on X.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda described Manmohan Singh as a great economist and pioneer of economic reforms in India.

In a post on X, Hooda said, "I am saddened by the news of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, a great economist of the world, a pioneer of economic reforms in India and one who, through his work, took the country forward on the path of progress and gave it a distinct identity across the world." Hooda, a Congress leader, described his passing away an irreparable loss and expressed his deep condolences to his family and supporters.

Former Punjab deputy chief minister and Congress leader O P Soni also condoled Manmohan Singh's death and said India has lost a great leader.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has died, AIIMS Delhi said on Thursday night.

Singh, 92, was brought to the emergency department on Thursday evening in a critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness", they said.

Punjab Finance Minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Manmohan Singh.

"A visionary economist and a statesman, his contributions to India's growth and global standing will always be remembered. May Waheguru Ji grant peace to his soul and strength to his family #Manmohan," Harpal Cheema said in a post on X.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, said the architect of India's economic reforms and one of the most humble and dignified leaders India has known has left us.

"A man of few words but immense wisdom, his leadership steered India through significant challenges with grace and integrity. His unwavering commitment to civil discourse and democratic values and contributions to India's progress will forever be remembered.

"Rest in peace, Sir. The nation mourns the loss of a true statesman and a gentle giant of Indian politics," Bajwa posted on X.