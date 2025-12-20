Punjab, Haryana reel under intense cold

Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) Punjab and Haryana are reeling under intense cold as a thick blanket of fog enveloped several areas in both states.

Faridkot in Punjab was the coldest place with a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the weather office said.

According to the local meteorological department, Amritsar recorded a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their minimum temperatures of 9.6 and 9.2 degrees Celsius, up to three notches above normal.

Pathankot logged 9 degrees Celsius while Bathinda saw a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius. Gurdaspur's minimum temperature was 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 11.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal In neighbouring Haryana, Jind recorded a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 11.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, while Hisar registered a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.

Karnal registered a low of 8 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 5.8 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered minimum temperatures of 6.8, 7 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.