Punjab, Haryana reel under intense cold, Faridkot coldest at 2.5 deg Celsius

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (PTI) Punjab and Haryana are reeling under intense cold with minimum temperatures settling one to four degrees below normal at many places.

Faridkot was the coldest place in Punjab as it recorded its minimum at 2.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Among other places in Punjab, Gurdaspur's minimum was 5 degrees Celsius while Amritsar recorded its minimum at 5.6 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the MeT department here.

Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot and Bathinda recorded their respective minimums at 7, 9, 5.2 and 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, also experienced cold weather at 7.9 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees below normal.

In Haryana, Narnaul was the coldest place at a minimum of 3.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal.

Hisar experienced cold weather conditions at 4.7 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded a low of 7.5 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani, Sirsa and Ambala recorded their minimums at 6, 6.4 and 9.8 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI CHS NB NB