Punjab, Haryana reel under intense cold; Hisar coldest 2.5 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana continued to reel under intense cold on Sunday, with Hisar shivering at the lowest minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, according to the local meteorological department.

The minimum temperature in Narnaul was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, while Rohtak's low was 5.8 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani registered a low of 6 degrees Celsius.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped many areas in the two states early in the morning, reducing visibility levels.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 5.6 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

In Punjab, Faridkot was the coldest place, shivering at 3.4 degrees Celsius. Among other areas in Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Patiala experienced cold weather at 4.6 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, while Bathinda and Gurdaspur recorded their respective lows of 6 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius.