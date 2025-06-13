Punjab, Haryana reel under intense heatwave; Sirsa hottest at 47.6 deg C

Chandigarh: Intense heatwave persisted at several places in Haryana and Punjab on Friday as Sirsa again turning out to be the hottest place in the two states recording a high of 47.6 degrees Celsius, the MeT office here said.

According to the weather department, among other places in Haryana, Hisar sizzled at 44.6 degrees Celsius.

Gurugram recorded a high of 44 degrees, Rohtak 43.1 degrees, Narnaul 44.3 degrees while Bhiwani, too, braved the hot weather at 43.6 degrees Celsius.

However, Ambala and Karnal got some respite, with maximum temperatures settling at 38.2 and 37.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda was the hottest place in Punjab recording a high of 46 degrees Celsius.

Faridkot recorded a high of 44 degrees, while Amritsar registered a maximum of 43.6, Ludhiana 43, Patiala 39.2, Pathankot 42.5 while Gurdaspur recorded a high of 42 degrees Celsius.