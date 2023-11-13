Punjab, Haryana report poor air quality day after Diwali

Chandigarh: Several parts of Haryana reported air quality indices in the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories on Monday, a day after Diwali, while it was mostly 'poor' in parts of neighbouring Punjab.

Advertisment

The average air quality recorded in both states was in the 'satisfactory' or the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Sunday, but it showed signs of deterioration on Monday.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data updated at 9 am on Monday, some areas in Faridabad and Gurugram recorded their air quality indices above 300.

In Haryana's Faridabad, the AQI was recorded at 304 in New Industrial Town, 341 in Sector 16-A and 275 in Ballabhgarh. In Gurugram, the AQI was 351 in Sector 51 and 264 in Vikas Sadan.

Advertisment

Kaithal's Rishi Nagar area recorded an AQI of 326, Fatehabad 285, Jind 270, Kurukshetra 263 and Panchkula 183, according to the data.

The data for Punjab showed that Bathinda reported an AQI of 347, Amritsar 257, Jalandhar 262, Ludhiana 268, Patiala 240 and Rupnagar 132.

Authorities in the two states had granted permission to burn only "green crackers" for a restricted period of time on Diwali day.

Advertisment

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported an AQI of 239 in Sector 22 and 219 in Sector 53 on Monday morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The air quality at 4 pm on Diwali day was a lot better in comparison. As per the data, Chandigarh recorded an AQI of 140 on Sunday, Faridabad 172, Gurugram 193, Fatehabad 187, Jind 160, Kaithal 152, Karnal 120, Kurukshetra 143, Sonipat 106, Amritsar 112, Jalandhar 138, Ludhiana 79, Patiala 88, Mandi Gobindgarh 175 and Rupnagar 128.