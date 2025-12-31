Punjab, Haryana shiver as cold conditions persist; mercury slightly above normal

Chandigarh, Dec 31 (PTI) Punjab and Haryana are reeling under intense cold as minimum temperatures hovered a few notches above normal in many places of both states on Wednesday.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Ludhiana and Patiala logged minimum temperatures of 6.8 and 7.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to a report of the meteorological department.

Bathinda's minimum was 7.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, Pathankot 8.5, Faridkot 7 and Gurdaspur 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, while Hisar logged a minimum of 7.1 degrees Celsius, one degree above average.

Karnal recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul and Rohtak experienced colder conditions with minimum temperatures of 4.5 and 4.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their minimum temperatures of 5 and 8.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI CHS SMV SMV APL APL