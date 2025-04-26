Punjab, Haryana sizzle under intense heat; Bathinda hottest at 44 deg C

Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) Intense heat prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday with Bathinda in Punjab recording the highest maximum temperature in the region at 43.9 degrees Celsius, Met department data showed.

Among the other places in Punjab, Patiala recorded a high of 42.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Ludhiana (41.3 degrees), Pathankot (40.5 degrees), Amritsar (40.2 degrees), while Mohali recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak was the hottest place in Haryana at 43.6 degrees Celsius, while Hisar recorded a high of 41.5 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa and Bhiwani registered respective highs of 42 degrees and 41.7 degrees, Narnaul 39.2 degrees, Gurugram 40.3 degrees, Ambala 41.4 degrees while Karnal recorded a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 41.1 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN ARI