Punjab has approved 16 adoption agencies, says Minister Baljit Kaur

Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) The Punjab government has approved 16 adoption agencies to expedite the adoption of children by prospective parents, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said on Monday.

The government has created 176 new positions to ensure the welfare and rights of orphaned children, she said.

The new employees will play a crucial role in making the adoption process hassle-free, faster, and completely transparent, she said.

The minister claimed continuous efforts are being made to uphold ethical standards in the adoption process and provide every child with the opportunities they deserve. PTI SUN VN VN