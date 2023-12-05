Punjab has launched 'decisive war' on drugs: CM Mann

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday said his government has launched a “decisive war” on drugs and directed police officers to intensify crusade against the menace.

Advertisment

Mann also directed police to take "exemplary action" in extortion and ransom call cases.

He was chairing a security meeting here which was attended by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police, according to an official release.

Reiterating the commitment of his government to make Punjab a completely drug- free state, Mann asked the officers to adopt a zero tolerance policy against drugs.

Advertisment

Punjab Police has already snapped the supply line of drugs and big drug peddlers have been put behind the bars, Mann said, adding that this drive should be further continued and action against the drugs must be taken from the grass root level.

Police should expedite the process to attach the properties of drug peddlers amassed through drug money, said Mann.

Police officers must work without any sort of pressure and discharge their duty with honesty and dedication, said the CM, adding that the Punjab government has launched a "decisive war" against drugs and this curse should be wiped out from the state.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters after the meeting, DGP Yadav said Mann has asked police to focus on big drug smugglers and their property should be forfeited. The performance of each district police chief will be reviewed. “How many FIRs are being registered...quantity of drugs being recovered and forfeiture of properties," said the DGP while sharing details regarding the meeting with the CM.

In the meeting, the CM was informed that properties worth Rs 105 crore of drug smugglers were forfeited.

Maintenance of the law and order must be accorded top priority by the officers and no stone should be left unturned for it, said Mann.

Advertisment

"Severest of severe action" must be taken against the organised crime and thrust must be laid to check and solve the cases of extortion and ransom, Mann asked officers.

The DGP said the CM stressed that police response towards organised crime should be efficient.

The CM was informed that police registered 117 FIRs and arrested 150 persons in extortion call cases this year.

Advertisment

“But the CM issued strict directions and said extortion calls are still coming and police need to gear up. There should be exemplary action and punishment in extortion call incidents,” the state police chief said.

Mann said that the SSPs must undertake field visits and resolve the issues of the public by holding interaction with them, the statement said.

This will instill a sense of confidence amongst the people which will be helpful to police in solving the matters related to the general public, said Mann.

Advertisment

The DGP said a detailed discussion took place on the issues in jails, including on providing required infrastructure, manpower, equipment, technological upgradation and mobile jamming solutions.

On mobile recovery from inmates, Mann directed for holding backward linkages in such cases while stressing on proper investigation, said the DGP.

Such sort of laxity on part of the jail staff and police is unwarranted and undesirable, said Mann.

Mann also issued directions for fixing accountability of station house officers and deputy superintendents of police in their areas, said Yadav.

The CM was informed that a sum of Rs 20 crore was released for police vehicles in border areas, said Yadav.

CCTVs are being installed in border areas while the cybercrime and intelligence wings are being upgraded with an outlay of Rs 110 crore, said the DGP.

The government's expectation is that police have to perform in a professional way, said the DGP.

Mann also asked the officers to check the menace of illegal sand mining, if any, in the areas under their jurisdiction. PTI CHS VSD KVK KVK