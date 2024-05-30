Punjab has turned into den of drug, sand mafias: Adityanath

Ludhiana (Pb), May 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday lashed out at the AAP government in Punjab and alleged that the state has turned into a "den of land, drug and sand mafias".

Asserting that these mafias must be crushed, Adityanath asked people of Punjab to vote for the BJP for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a poll rally here in favour of his party's Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu, he said the pious land of Punjab has been "defiled" by the AAP government and the previous Congress dispensation.

"I humbly bow before the land of the Gurus," he said.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) do not understand the sentiments of the people of Punjab, he claimed.

"It is only due to the apathy of these governments that this state has become a den of land mafia, drug mafia and sand mafia. These mafias must be crushed and for this the people of Ludhiana must vote and elect the BJP candidate," the BJP leader said.

"I will send bulldozers for this from UP to Bittu to crush mafias," he added.

He said if the BJP forms the next government in Punjab, it will eliminate mafias within 48 hours.

He also hit out at the AAP and the Congress for fighting the elections together in Delhi but separately in Punjab.

"Their "INDI alliance" is such, they have no concern for the country," he alleged.

Listing initiatives of the Modi government for the Sikh community, the UP CM said the BJP government at the Centre has done a lot for the Sikhs and people of Punjab.

"The Kartarpur corridor was opened. December 26 has been dedicated as Veer Bal Diwas in the memory of the martyrdom of the 'Sahibzadas' (sons of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh). The BJP has not only built Ram Mandir but has also uplifted and rejuvenated the Janamsthali of Guru Ravidas ji at Kashi," he said.

Referring to Pakistan, he said the economy of the neighbouring nation is in dire straits.

"People there are dying of hunger. The population of Pakistan is 23 crore. Whereas India has pulled 25 crore people out of poverty during the last 10 years of Modi government," he said. PTI COR CHS KVK KVK