Punjab: Head constable killed by unidentified assailants in Patiala

Patiala, Jan 25 (PTI) A police constable was allegedly murdered with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants near Mehas Gate in Nabha here on Sunday evening, said police.

The deceased was identified as Amandeep Singh, a head constable posted at Civil Lines, Patiala. He was a resident of Nabha.

At around 8 pm, Singh had an argument with a few youths over some issue. Soon after the altercation, more youths gathered at the spot and allegedly launched a violent attack on Singh and his brother using sharp weapons.

During the attack, Singh sustained critical injuries and later succumbed, while his brother was seriously injured and was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Nabha, officials said.

"We received preliminary information that following an argument with some youths, police constable Amandeep Singh was attacked and killed, while his brother was seriously injured," Kotwali Police Station in-charge, Saurav Sabharwal, said. He added that Singh's brother is currently not in a condition to give a statement.

Police have cordoned off the area and are examining CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify the accused.

Further investigation is underway, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest those involved in the crime at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring slammed the AAP government over the murder of the cop, alleging "complete failure" of the law and order." "Even @PunjabPoliceInd personnel aren't safe anymore. A head constable was murdered in a market area in Nabha by 5-6 assailants. @INCPunjab shares condolences with the bereaved family, but this incident underscores the complete failure of law and order in the state. Who'll take responsibility? Who'll resign?" Warring asked in a post on X.