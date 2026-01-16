Punjab health minister calls for united fight against tobacco

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) In an appeal to the young population of the state, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh on Friday called for a united and youth-led fight against tobacco, describing the state's youth as the ultimate architects of a healthier future.

Chairing a youth conclave titled "Building a tobacco-free generation through promotion, adoption and implementation of new initiatives" here, the health minister exhorted students and young leaders to become role models and carry the momentum of tobacco control from campuses to communities and digital spaces.

"Punjab's strength lies in its youth. When young minds reject tobacco, the future of the state automatically becomes healthier, stronger and more productive," he asserted.

Singh highlighted that tobacco not only affects the human body, but also severely affects the human mind.

"Tobacco use leads to other harmful addictions of drugs as well as to crime, therefore, we all should come forward to nip the evil in the bud and save our society," he said, according to an official statement.

The minister underlined Punjab's pioneering achievements in tobacco control, noting that the state has the lowest prevalence of tobacco use in the country as per the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).

He credited this success to stringent enforcement of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), early action against e-cigarettes, a permanent ban on hookah bars, and the establishment of free tobacco cessation centres in all districts.

"These numbers reflect policy success, but the real victory will be when tobacco use becomes socially unacceptable. That change can only be driven by informed and empowered youth," Singh remarked.

He also released a comprehensive 10-state study titled "Youth Perception in India Towards Creating a Tobacco-Free Generation" to underscore the importance of youth-centric strategies.

The minister concluded with a clarion call for a united front, urging every citizen, especially the youth, to pledge for a tobacco-free lifestyle.

"Let us all resolve to build a tobacco-free Punjab. Our collective resolve today will determine the health and prosperity of our generations tomorrow," he said.