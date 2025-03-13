Punjab Health minister conducts surprise check at Fatehgarh Sahib hospital, finds lapses

Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at Civil Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib and found that registration counters and outdoor patient department (OPD) rooms were shut, leaving patients waiting in long queues.

The staff responsible for managing these critical services were also found missing from their posts.

Taking immediate action, Director Health Dr Hitinder Kaur, on the directions of the minister, served show cause notices to the hospital's civil surgeon and senior medical officer, holding them accountable for the serious administrative lapse.

The officials have been directed to submit their clarifications.

Expressing his displeasure over the situation, the health minister said, "It is unacceptable that patients were left waiting in queues while the registration counters and OPD rooms remained closed. Such negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances." Singh issued directives to all health officials to ensure opening of registration counters at all government health facilities by 8.30 am, and OPD services must begin promptly at 9 am.

"The inconvenience caused to patients in government health institutions is completely unacceptable. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards such lapses, and strict action will be taken to ensure timely and efficient care for all patients," the minister added.