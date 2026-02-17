Punjab health minister reviews healthcare facilities; stresses on strengthening primary healthcare

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh on Tuesday chaired a state-level review meeting of civil surgeons and deputy medical commissioners to expedite patient-centric healthcare delivery across the state.

Reviewing key health programmes, the minister said 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics are currently functional in Punjab and have recorded a steady rise in patient footfall, according to an official statement.

Nearly 30 per cent increase in visits by pregnant women was reported last month.

High-risk pregnancies identified at these clinics have reached 29 per cent, enabling timely medical intervention, the statement noted.

The minister announced that 243 new Aam Aadmi Clinics will be added, while 308 sub health centres are being upgraded to expand services, including newborn and pediatric care, routine immunisation and cancer screening.

He also emphasised strengthening primary healthcare with the focus on "refer less, cure more".

Directing strict monitoring, Singh ordered 100 per cent availability of essential medicines in all government facilities.

He said 14 districts have ensured availability of at least 97 out of 102 essential drugs at Aam Aadmi Clinics and warned of accountability in case of shortages.

All medicines and diagnostic services must be provided free of cost, he added.

Reviewing the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, he said the scheme provides cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family annually and aims to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure.

Officials were directed to ensure seamless enrolment and treatment for beneficiaries.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, work has begun on 22 district integrated public health laboratories and 22 critical care blocks.

Seven of these labs have been completed and are being handed over to district hospitals.

The minister also reviewed maternal mortality reduction, neonatal care, immunisation, tuberculosis detection and expansion of stroke care across all 23 districts.

On the anti-drug campaign "Yudh Nashean Virudh 2.0", he said medical colleges are supporting treatment and rehabilitation, while the SOORMA programme will soon be launched to assist recovering addicts through peer support, the statement noted.

Calling for results-driven governance, Singh directed civil surgeons to conduct random inspections and ensure empathetic behaviour towards patients, it added. PTI VSD ARB ARB