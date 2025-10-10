Punjab health minister unveils new policy focussing on quality mental health care

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Punjab health minister Balbir Singh on Friday unveiled the Punjab State Mental Health Policy.

The initiative is aimed at promoting mental wellbeing among citizens and ensure access to quality mental health care facilities for all in Punjab, he said.

"On World Mental Health Day, Punjab is taking a historic step toward ensuring that mental well-being truly becomes everyone's right," said Dr Balbir Singh, adding, the state mental health policy, together with the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, is proof of Punjab government's commitment to physical, mental, and social wellbeing of every person in Punjab.

The health minister, who was accompanied by Principal Secretary, Health, Kumar Rahul, underscored that "the profound stigma in our society often forces individuals to suffer in silence, allowing conditions to deteriorate".

"To combat this, we are decisively integrating mental health services within our primary healthcare framework, ensuring help is available at the very first point of contact," he said.

Singh highlighted the policy's focus on vulnerable groups, with a particular emphasis on women's mental health.

"We recognise that women often bear a disproportionate burden of societal and domestic pressures, which can severely impact their psychological well-being.

"Our policy, therefore, mandates a gender-sensitive approach, ensuring that women have access to safe, confidential, and empathetic mental health services. Prioritising the mental wellness of women is not just a health imperative, it is foundational to building a resilient and equitable society," he said, according to an official statement.

Singh said the State Mental Health Policy is grounded in principles of equity, justice, and evidence-based, integrated care, and will increase the utilisation of mental health services through increasing the number of trained mental health professionals in the state.

The policy also aims to reduce risk and incidents of suicide and promote inclusion of persons with mental health problems, he added.