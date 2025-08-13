Punjab: Houses of nine families having links with drug trafficking demolished in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Aug 13 (PTI) Authorities on Wednesday demolished five houses belonging to nine families with alleged links to drug trafficking in Denowal Khurd village as part of the Punjab government's ongoing anti-drug campaign.
Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik said the village, under the jurisdiction of Garhshankar police station, has been identified as a "drug hotspot".
Around nine families with a criminal background had allegedly encroached upon about 13 marlas of panchayat land and built houses on it, he said.
The properties were identified by the local block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) and were found to be illegally occupied, the SSP said, adding that the demolition drive was carried out with heavy police deployment.
Members of these families have nearly 100 FIRs registered against them, mostly under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.
"This is a significant action in our war against drugs. Such people use proceeds from drug smuggling to raise illegal constructions. The fight against drugs can only be successful with public support," the SSP said, adding that the district police have so far registered around 250 FIRs against drug peddlers this year.