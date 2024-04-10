Punjab IAS officer Karnail Singh resigns: Sources

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) Punjab cadre IAS officer Karnail Singh is learnt to have put in his papers on Wednesday, sources said.

The 2015-batch IAS officer was due to retire in September this year.

Singh on Wednesday wrote to Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, seeking premature retirement, sources said.

His last posting was as Kapurthala deputy commissioner. He was not given any posting after he was transferred from the post on January 30.

A few days ago, Punjab IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu, the daughter-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sikandar Singh Maluka, had sought premature retirement amid speculation that she might join the BJP and be fielded from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat.