Punjab inks MoU with NCDC to establish state branch in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) To further ramp up the public health infrastructure in the state, Punjab Health and Family Welfare department on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, to establish a state branch at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Manawala, in Amritsar district.

Principal Secretary, Health, Kumar Rahul, and Dr Amarjeet Kaur, Senior Regional Director, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, signed the MoU in the presence of Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh here, said an official statement.

Sharing details about the upcoming project, Balbir Singh said this MoU will facilitate the introduction of essential disease control expertise directly to the state of Punjab, aligning with the 'Sehat Kranti' initiative envisioned by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The minister said it is crucial to upgrade and strengthen our public healthcare infrastructure due to the increase in population along with emerging and re-emerging communicable and infectious diseases.

"The key objective is to enhance our disease surveillance system, improve outbreak investigation capabilities and boost our rapid response to contain outbreaks, including communicable diseases such as cholera and diarrhoea," he added.

Underlining the importance of this collaboration, the minister stated it is a vital step in preparing Punjab for any future health crisis, drawing the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also emphasised that this partnership will support the state in strengthening Integrated Disease Surveillance activities as well as enhancing preparedness and rapid response to outbreaks and disasters.