Punjab: Insta user claims responsibility for shooting on migrant labourers in Moga; 2 injured

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Two migrant labourers sustained bullet injuries after three unidentified persons on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at a group of workers in Punjab's Moga district on Tuesday, police said.

Following the incident, an unverified post surfaced on Instagram in which an user by the name of Nirvair Singh claimed responsibility for the firing. The post also contains a purported video of the incident.

"The firing that took place on people from UP and Bihar was carried out by us -- Ladi Bhalwan and Nirvair Singh," the purported post claimed.

The post said the firing was carried out in an act of "protest" against these migrant workers who "spoil" the atmosphere of Punjab. It also warned of more violence if migrant workers continued to be employed.

The incident is being seen as the first such instance where migrant labourers have been targeted in such a manner in Punjab.

The alleged incident occurred on Zira road when some labourers were going for a meal after their work at a factory.

Three unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and one of them allegedly fired at the labourers, injuring two of the workers, police said.

It is alleged that one of the assailants even filmed the firing incident, they added.

Police said three to four rounds were fired.

"We have some clues and we will catch them soon," said Moga Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Gandhi. We are probing the case from all angles, a police official said.

Police said both the labourers suffered bullet injuries in their legs. They are undergoing treatment and their condition is said to be stable.

Teams have been deployed to trace the assailants, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to track their movement, police said.

One of the labourers said around 10 workers were going for a meal after their work when three unidentified men showed up on the motorcycle and opened fire at them without provocation. PTI CHS ARB ARB