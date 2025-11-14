Punjab: Interstate counterfeit currency module busted, 2 held

Chandigarh, Nov 14 (PTI) The Punjab police on Friday said they have busted an interstate fake currency module with the arrest of two persons from Dera Bassi in Mohali district and seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 9.88 crore from their possession.

The recovery also includes Rs 11.05 lakh in demonetised currency, police said.

The accused have been identified as Sachin and Gurdeep, both residents of Kurukshetra in Haryana. Apart from currency, the police have also seized the white car in which they were travelling, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The officer said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused would place real bank notes on top of bundles while concealing fake notes inside to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

The accused are linked to multiple cheating and counterfeit cases across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, the DGP said, adding that technical analysis and further interrogation are underway to trace the network and nab others involved in this module.

Sharing details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali, Harmandeep said a tip-off was received about the movement of two individuals linked to an interstate fake currency module.

Special teams were formed who set up a naka point near the PWD Rest House at Ghaggar Bridge on the Old Ambala-Kalka Highway and successfully intercepted the duo, recovering the fake and demonetised currency from their possession, he said.

The SSP said probe has revealed that the accused have duped several people in Punjab and neighbouring states and have been involved in prior cases of cheating and counterfeit currency.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions Dera Bassi police station and more arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days as further probe is ongoing, he added. PTI SUN ARB ARB