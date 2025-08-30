Punjab introduces entrepreneurship as Class XI subject to encourage student innovation

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) Punjab has introduced "entrepreneurship" as a main subject for Class XI students, aiming to foster an entrepreneurial mindset, encouraging them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

The initiative, set to begin in the 2025-26 academic year, was launched on Friday by Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, along with Punjab AAP Incharge Manish Sisodia.

While addressing the launch function organised here, Bains claimed that Punjab has become the first state in the country to formally embed entrepreneurship as a core subject in school education, empowering students to become innovators, problem-solvers and job creators.

Highlighting the key characteristics of the newly launched subject, the education minister said the curriculum is designed to be experiential and hands-on.

Students will form teams, develop business ideas, build prototypes, pitch for seed funding and launch their products or services in the market, he said, according to an official statement.

He further stated that there will be no exam burden, with school-based evaluation replacing written exams. The assessment will comprise self-assessment, peer-assessment and teacher or mentor evaluation, fostering a supportive learning environment.

With 18 periods allocated annually (3 theory + 15 project-based), this curriculum will ensure engaging learning without additional pressure on students, he added.

Highlighting the economic impact of the initiative, Bains noted that with over 2.68 lakh students across 3,840 senior secondary schools, even a 10 percent success rate could generate Rs 300-400 crore in annual student-led economic activity.

This initiative is poised to create local demand, jobs and community engagement to drive economic growth from the grassroots level, he said.

"This initiative aims to nurture creativity, resilience and problem-solving skills, empowering students to create opportunities rather than wait for them. Our classrooms will transform into incubators of ideas, and teachers will serve as startup coaches, mentoring students to become leaders and job creators," Bains said.

He added that the initiative fosters innovation, decision-making and self-reliance among students, while also driving sustainable economic development.

Bains said the initiative is a significant milestone in the success story of the 'Punjab Business Blasters Programme', launched in November 2022 under the 'Punjab Young Entrepreneurs Programme'.

From humble beginnings with 32 schools and 11,041 students, the programme has grown to nearly 1.8 lakh students across 1,927 schools, continuing to empower young entrepreneurs across Punjab, he added. PTI SUN HIG HIG