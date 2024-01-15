Punjab is 'fast going down path of complete anarchy': Punjab BJP chief Jakhar

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Launching a vitriolic attack on the AAP government over the law and order situation, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday alleged the state is "fast going down the path of complete anarchy".

The BJP leader was reacting to the murder of a sarpanch by two unidentified assailants in Tarn Taran district on Sunday.

Warning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann against pushing Punjab into the "abyss of dark days", Jakhar alleged with "demoralisation" setting in rank and file of the Punjab Police, the state is "fast going down the path of complete anarchy." "Daily murders, extortions and kidnappings have made all Punjabis numb with fear gripping their daily lives, but the chief minister is in deep sleep and seems unperturbed," Jakhar alleged in a statement.

Cautioning the chief minister for "continuous lack of trust of people in Punjab Police's ability to safeguard lives and property of common man", Jakhar said the "incidents of murders and threats have become so common that they have stopped affecting people who have now started taking them as part of daily lives under this insensitive government".

The chief minister and his officers are only interested in issuing advertisements and customary press conferences to blurt out fake numbers, while the people on ground are depressed and dismayed at the dismal state of affairs, he alleged.

Escalating his attack, the BJP leader said Punjab is getting a "bad name" due to alleged administrative apathy of this regime and the tag of incompetence would be difficult to shrug off.

Jakhar expressed concern over Punjab's ability to attract positive investment and interest from the investors in near future.

"Who would perceive our Punjab positively when there are videos and pictures of jailed gangsters celebrating birthday parties with impunity?" Jakhar asked questioning the "dismal" law and order situation with even small businessmen receiving extortion calls from dreaded criminals from inside the jail. PTI CHS VSD AS AS