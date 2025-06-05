Punjab is producing achievers every day, says CM Mann

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday said the 'Sikhiya Kranti' initiative, launched by his government to revitalize the education sector is once again enabling the state to produce achievers on a daily basis.

He was addressing a gathering while felicitating 44 students from government schools who cleared the JEE (Advanced) examination.

Stating that students of Punjab possess an indomitable spirit to succeed, he said the 'Sikhiya Kranti' has provided them with the necessary support to excel in various fields.

"These students are now scripting new success stories every day and bringing laurels to the state," Mann said.

The chief minister emphasised the primary aim of 'Sikhiya Kranti' is to make Punjab a frontrunner in the field of education. He expressed immense pride and satisfaction that the initiative is yielding outstanding results with students proving their mettle across domains.

Mann said Punjab will continue to introduce educational reforms to further empower the youth. Due to the relentless efforts of the state government, Punjab is on its way to becoming a technological hub.

He said the day is not far when high-end technology companies will queue up to recruit Punjab's youth.

This transformation will help position Punjab as a centre for innovation, technological advancement and economic growth, he said.

Praising the students for their hard work, Mann noted that many of them have overcome significant hardships to achieve success.

He cited the example of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who also cleared the same exam through sheer hard work, as an inspiration for the younger generation.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to develop Punjab into a hub for medical education.

Mann said new medical colleges and hospitals are being established to benefit the people and to provide quality education to aspiring medical students.

In addition, he announced that eight UPSC coaching centres are being set up across Punjab to train students for competitive examinations.

Each centre will be equipped with a library, hostel facilities, and other essential amenities to provide quality coaching, added Mann.

Earlier, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains congratulated the students who cleared the exam despite facing significant challenges.

He also noted that earlier, 260 students from government schools had cleared the JEE Mains exam highlighting the consistent results of the government's educational initiatives Bains added the state government has set an ambitious target to double the number of students securing admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in the coming session.

The move comes after 44 government school students successfully cleared the JEE (Advanced) examination this year.

Bains credited the success to the state government's all out efforts to empower government school students to crack competitive exams like JEE and NEET through the Punjab Academic Coaching for Excellence (PACE) programme.

The PACE provides free coaching, including live online classes, doubt-clearing sessions, mock tests, and residential camp coaching. This initiative has bridged the financial gap by enabling government school students from humble backgrounds to compete with private school peers.

He said the high cost incurred on preparing for exams like JEE and NEET has long been a hurdle for students from economically weaker backgrounds.

The PACE programme has effectively addressed this issue, ensuring that no meritorious student is deprived of opportunities due to financial constraints. PTI CHS HIG HIG