Punjab issues new posting orders for five IPS officers, including four SSPs

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday issued new posting orders for five IPS officers, including four Senior Superintendents of Police.

According to an order, IPS officer Suhail Qasim Mir, who was Batala SSP, has been posted as Amritsar Rural SSP.

Mehtab Singh has been posted as SSP Batala, while Tushar Gupta will be the SSP SBS Nagar, as per the order.

Abhimanyu Rana has been posted as SSP Muktsar in place of IPS officer Akhil Chaudhary, who has been given the charge of Assistant Inspector General of Administration, Anti-Narcotics Task Force.