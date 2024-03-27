Punjab: Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural quits AAP, joins BJP

Chandigarh: AAP Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural on Wednesday announced he is quitting the party.

He is likely to join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

"I am resigning from all responsibilities of the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party)," Angural said in a post on Facebook.

Angural had won the Jalandhar West assembly seat in Punjab by defeating Sushil Kumar Rinku of the Congress during the 2022 assembly elections.

Rinku had last year moved to the AAP from the Congress and became the Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar after winning a bypoll.

He quit the AAP and joined the BJP on Wednesday.