Punjab: Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar after 10-day Vipassana in Hoshiarpur

Amritsar: AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived here on Saturday after completing a 10-day Vipassana meditation session in Hoshiarpur.

Kejriwal took part in the session at the Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana Centre (DDVC) in Anandgarh village.

Party sources said he will stay in Amritsar till Monday.

Kejriwal is staying at the residence of former cabinet minister and MLA Dr. Inderbir Nijjar.

Party sources further said Kejriwal along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Valmiki Tirath Sthal here on the completion of three years of the AAP government in Punjab.

Earlier, Kejriwal left Hoshiarpur after completing the Vipassana meditation session.

According to official sources, his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, arrived at the PWD Rest House here Friday night and went to DDVC Saturday morning.

Member of Parliament Dr Raj Kumar, Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Ravjot Singh, and MLAs Brahm Shankar Jimpa and Jasvir Singh Raja Gill were present at DDVC to see him off.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation technique focused on self-transformation through self-observation.