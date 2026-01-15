Punjab Kesari Group writes to CM Mann, claims being targeted with multiple raids; AAP govt dismisses allegations

Jalandhar, Jan 15 (PTI) The Punjab Kesari newspaper group on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann alleging that it was being targeted with multiple raids by enforcement authorities, events that it said began with a 'balanced and fair' news report on opposition allegations against the ruling AAP's national convenor.

The group alleged these raids targeted it and its associate concerns "with an extraneous motive to intimidate the press".

The Punjab government issued an official statement late evening and categorically rejected the Punjab Kesari group's allegations.

Opposition parties BJP, Congress and SAD hit out at the ruling AAP alleging it was using state power to muzzle the press. The BJP said its delegation will meet the governor and raise the issue.

The letter to Mann, signed by Vijay Kumar Chopra, Avinash Chopra and Amit Chopra, at the outset, said, "We are writing to express our deep concern and anguish regarding certain recent developments which give rise to a serious apprehension that the Punjab government is specifically targeting the Punjab Kesari Group and its associate concerns with an extraneous motive to intimidate the press." Mann has been requested to "enquire into this matter urgently and take the necessary action at the earliest".

The letter claimed the events began with a news story published on October 31, 2025 "which was a very balanced and fair report regarding allegations by the opposition pertaining to the national convenor of the ruling party in Punjab".

Thereafter, from November 2, 2025, all advertisements to Punjab Kesari group which publishes the widest circulated Hindi and Punjabi dailies in Punjab, have been stopped by the Punjab government, the letter said.

"Despite this economic coercion on the press, we stood steadfast and continue our independent and free reporting. However, in the past few days a relentless campaign has been launched against Punjab Kesari and its promoters," it alleged.

The group alleged that in the last few days, several actions were taken against the Chopra family, promoters of Punjab Kesari group, among others.

The letter mentioned about raid by FSSAI at a hotel in Jalandhar run by Chopra Hotels Private Limited on January 11 - Park Plaza Jalandhar, raid by the GST Department at the hotel in Jalandhar run by Chopra Hotels Private Limited on January 12, raid by the Excise Department at the hotel in Jalandhar run by Chopra Hotels Private Limited on January 12.

It further claimed that a raid was conducted at Punjab Kesari Printing Press on January 12, by Deputy Director of the Factories Department at focal point Ludhiana.

It also talked about a show cause notice issued by the Excise Department for cancellation of licence by the Collector-cum-Excise, Jalandhar Zone on January 13 "and cancellation of licenses ordered on January 14.

Besides, it also mentioned about "disconnection of electricity connection on January 14 at the hotel in Jalandhar".

A raid and action by the State Pollution Control Board were carried out at printing presses at Ludhiana and Jalandhar on January 15, it alleged.

"Due to the actions it is feared that as on January 15 the operation of the press at various presses at Jalandhar, Ludhiana & Bathinda will be obstructed or stopped altogether. There is a heavy deployment of police force outside the press at Suranussi, Jalandhar, focal point, Ludhiana and IGC Bathinda," it claimed.

Through the letter, the group reminded the chief minister that as he must be aware, late Lala Jagat Narain founded the Hind Samachar in 1949 and Punjab Kesari started publication in 1965.

"Our commitment to the freedom of the press is well known, as both our revered Late Lala Jagat Narain & Late Shri Romesh Chandra Chopra and 60 other people of staff, agents, hawkers, reporters lost their lives and several got injured due to fearless reporting during the days of insurgency/terrorism in Punjab. Despite this, the newspaper continued to report fearlessly without succumbing to any pressure or influence and shall continue to do so." "A targeted witch-hunt of this nature-where various departments, with a predetermined intent, are disrupting our operations-clearly reflects an intent to intimidate," the letter alleged.

"We hope that your good office will not permit anyone in the government to intimidate the media, which is the fourth pillar of democracy," it said.

An attempt to interfere with freedom of press would seriously undermine democracy in Punjab especially with the state going to elections soon, it added.

In its statement, the Punjab government said it rejects the allegation of "targeted attack", noting that the claim "is an attempt to deflect attention from serious, recorded violations of law uncovered by multiple statutory authorities acting strictly within their legal mandate".

"The Punjab Kesari Group is attempting to construct a narrative of intimidation by selectively listing inspections and enforcement actions, while conveniently omitting the causes, findings and outcomes of those actions, all of which are documented in official inspection reports, statutory notices and reasoned orders.

"The starting point of this entire issue is not journalism, advertisements or editorial opinion. The starting point is hard evidence placed on official record," the government statement said.

The Punjab government clarified that the excise action at Park Plaza, Jalandhar, was not a routine visit but followed a formal inspection that uncovered multiple and grave violations of excise law.

These findings, the Punjab government said, were recorded in a written excise order passed after issuance of a show-cause notice, personal hearings, examination of records and admissions by the licensee.

The Punjab government further noted that regulatory non-compliance extended beyond hotel operations. Inspections by the Labour and Factories Department across multiple printing units linked to the same group revealed serious and repeated violations of labour laws, safety norms and statutory record-keeping requirements.

Responding to the claims of harassment, the government said that enforcement of labour, safety and environmental laws cannot be suspended under the pretext of press freedom.

It also rejected the claim of a 'predetermined witch-hunt'.

The Punjab government reaffirmed its commitment to a free, independent and fearless press, while making it clear that press freedom does not confer immunity from excise, environmental or labour laws.

"In Punjab, laws apply equally to everyone. Editorial independence will be protected, but violations that endanger public health, workers or the environment will not be overlooked," the statement said. PTI SUN VSD ZMN