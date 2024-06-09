Punjab: Key accused in 2022 Tarn Taran church desecration case held

Amritsar, Jun 9 (PTI) The key accused, allegedly involved in the 2022 Tarn Taran church desecration incident, was arrested, police said on Sunday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a statement that a pistol along with one magazine and two live cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Jaswinder Singh alias Munshi.

On August 31, 2022, four masked men broke into a church in Tarn Taran district, vandalising two idols and setting the pastor's car on the fire before fleeing the spot.

DGP Yadav said Munshi, along with his associate Gurwinder Singh alias Afridi of village Tut, Tarn Taran, and two other accomplices, had committed desecration at the church and later set the pastor's car ablaze.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh said the police had received an input that Munshi was going to deliver a weapon consignment on his motorcycle.

So, they put up a check post in the area of police station Chatiwind and subsequently arrested the accused along with the pistol, SSP Singh said.