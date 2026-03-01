Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to protest in Amritsar on Mar 19 for farmers' demands

Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Sunday announced a protest outside the office of the Amritsar deputy commissioner on March 19 for various demands, including the disbursal of pending compensation for damage caused by floods last year.

Addressing the mediapersons here, Sarwan Singh Pandher, a leader of the farmers' organisation, said compensation is also being sought for the alleged theft of tractor-trolleys during the farmers' protest at Shambhu and Khanauri border points last year.

Farmers demand the withdrawal of all police cases registered against them, including pertaining to stubble burning, he said.

According to Pandher, a decision about the protest on March 19 was taken at a meeting held here, chaired by farmer leaders Jaswinder Singh Longowal, Dilbag Singh Gill and Balwant Singh Bahiramke.

Pandher further said they will also protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his proposed visit to Punjab on March 14.

Large gatherings will be organised at district headquarters, and effigies will be burnt to oppose what they described as "anti-farmer" and "anti-labour" decisions of the government of India.

Among the demands that will be highlighted during the protests are withdrawal of the India-US interim trade deal, the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Seeds Bill 2025 and the four labour codes.

The leaders also called for restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), debt waiver for farmers and labourers, and enactment of a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP) for crops. PTI CHS PRK