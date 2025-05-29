Punjab land pooling scheme to give sustainable income to farmers: CM Mann

Bathinda, May 29 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday said the new land pooling scheme of the state is aimed at providing a sustainable source of income to farmers and make them an active partner in growth and progress of the state.

Interacting with the farmers here, Mann said there will be no forcible land acquisition. Farmers will have the option of voluntarily opting to give their land under the policy.

In Patiala on Wednesday, Mann sought to address concerns regarding the policy and asserted that the government was not acquiring land forcibly but is instead seeking consent and input of farmers and land owners for sustainable urban development projects.

Opposition parties are targeting the AAP government, claiming that it has proposed to acquire 24,311 acres of land in Ludhiana to develop new urban estates.

On Thursday, Mann said farmers will get commercial and residential plots apart from the compensation they get under the policy.

Commercial property in planned colonies that will be carved out in the land pooling scheme will be a permanent asset for the farmers for their income, the CM said.

All development on acquired land will proceed in a legal and transparent manner, he said.

Mann said Punjab has the highest number of illegal colonies in the country, saying previous governments should be blamed for it. These colonies do not have any basic civic amenities due to which people have to suffer, he said.

To check this haphazard growth, the land pooling scheme has been introduced.

Mann also slammed Akali Dal leaders and farmers' unions for allegedly "spreading canards for their vested interests".

He alleged that farmers' unions "run their shops", supposedly farmers' interest but their office bearers have acquired huge chunks of properties by "minting money illegally".

They even have shares in hotels and hospitals in the state, he claimed.

Mann dared farmers' unions to have live discussions with him on the various issues pertaining to the agrarian crisis.

The chief minister also questioned the silence of the farmer organisations over the recent water issue with the Bhakra Beas Management Board and Haryana, adding that they have not even issued a single statement on the matter.

They were merely running their "shops" by staging road and rail blockades on "frivolous" issues but remained "mum" over this major issue concerning the state, he said.

Leaders of farmer bodies are least bothered about farmers or their interests as they have their own interests, Mann alleged, claiming that they even charge a fee for their work.

Attacking Akali Dal leaders, Mann claimed that all was not well in the Badal-Majithia families. Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia were not in speaking terms, he claimed.

"A dispute has probably arisen due to division of the money plundered by them during their tenure and has created rift in the family now," he alleged.

Mann said due to his "revelation" the family members may unite but these leaders, he added, have "harmed the interests of the state".

He accused the SAD leaders of using the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Akal Takht for their "vested political interests". "Akalis misuse religion for their parochial interests," he alleged.

The CM claimed that the orders of the Akal Takht are being "twisted to suit their political interests" and "fool people".