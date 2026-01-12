Punjab launches 'E-Sanad' for online verification of educational documents

Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) Punjab Government on Monday launched a fully digital platform, "E-Sanad," for verification and authentication of education documents, ending long queues, paperwork, and weeks-long waiting for students.

With E-Sanad, current and former students of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) can now get their mark-sheets and certificates verified online within a few days, instead of the earlier 40-45 days, an official statement said here.

The move will benefit thousands of students every year and improve the global credibility of PSEB certificates, making document verification for higher education, employment, and overseas purposes faster and paperless, it said.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the service is available to all students and alumni who need verification of PSEB-issued mark-sheets and certificates.

Documents will be digitally verified by PSEB and authenticated by the Ministry of External Affairs, he said.

The service covers Hague Convention countries through Apostille and non-Hague countries through MEA attestation, with embassy attestation if needed, the statement said.

The Hague Convention (1961) replaces lengthy embassy legalisations with a single Apostille certificate for signatory countries, issued by a competent authority in the document's origin country, authenticating the official's signature for use in other member countries.

Bains claimed "E-Sanad" will reduce verification time from 40-45 days to just a few days, ensuring more efficiency, transparency, and convenience.

PSEB Chairman Dr Amarpal Singh said the portal link, online payment gateway, and step-by-step instructions are available on the board's official website www.pseb.ac.in.

The process is fully online and paperless, and applicants do not need to visit the PSEB office. PTI VSD SHS SHS