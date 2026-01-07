Punjab launches second phase of 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign to step up fight against drugs

Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday launched the second phase of its flagship anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, adopting a multi-pronged approach to tackle the menace.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, who attended the launch event near Jalandhar, said more than 1.5 lakh volunteers, called ‘Pind De Pehredar’, have joined village defence committees (VDCs), which will play a key role in the campaign alongside the police and administration.

He said 10 to 20 people from each village have been brought together to form the committees. The volunteers have been trained and will provide information about drug peddlers in their villages, he added.

An app will be installed on volunteers’ phones to enable them to report details about drug sellers, sources and locations, while maintaining anonymity, Kejriwal said.

He said the Chief Minister’s Office would monitor action taken on information shared by the public, adding that strict action would be taken against officials or police personnel found involved in the drug trade.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and several state ministers were present at the event.

Between January 10 and 30, padyatras will be organised across the state to involve people in the campaign, Kejriwal said, adding that a gathering of 1.5 lakh ‘Pind De Pehredar’ will be held on February 13.

A missed-call number, 9899-100002, has also been launched to allow citizens to register their villages for participation in the movement, after which the chief minister’s team will reach out to them.

Stressing the need for rehabilitation, Kejriwal said people addicted to drugs must be helped to recover.

Referring to the first phase of the campaign, launched on March 1 last year, he said it had led to large-scale action against traffickers, high conviction rates and increased public participation. The campaign’s second phase would consolidate these gains to decisively dismantle drug networks across Punjab.

It is not that drugs are sold only in Punjab. There are many states, including Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi and several others, where drugs are sold openly and in large quantities, but the governments there simply do not care, the AAP supremo claimed.

He added that during the rule of the Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab, drugs reached every nook and corner of the state.

"After this, Capt Amarinder Singh's government came to power, but he also failed to do anything," he alleged.

The AAP after forming government in the state declared an all-out war against drugs, Kejriwal said.

“Many people warned us that drug traffickers are extremely dangerous and that they could harm our families. We said no, we have come to power after making a promise to the people that we will make Punjab drug-free and secure a good future for our children,” he said.

During the first phase of this campaign, 28,000 cases were registered against drug peddlers, 42,000 smugglers were arrested, and convictions were secured in 88 per cent of cases, he said.Properties of drug traffickers were also demolished, he added.

The “big fish” in the drug trade were also sent behind bars, Kejriwal said.

"Most drugs come from Pakistan through drones that drop packets along the border. For the first time, the Punjab government purchased anti-drone systems using its own funds instead of waiting for the Centre," he claimed.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Mann said only a mass movement could eradicate drugs, and government or police action alone was not sufficient.

Assuring the people, he said, "I will not rest until this problem is uprooted completely. Phase two of Yudh Nashian Virudh will be more successful than phase one, and Punjab will script a new success story." PTI SUN VSD OZ OZ