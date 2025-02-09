Punjab launches WhatsApp number for NRIs to lodge complaints

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) The Punjab government on Sunday launched WhatsApp number 90-56-009-884 for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in distress.

According to an official release, the complaints made on the number will be forwarded to the relevant government department, as well as to the additional director general of police (NRI wing) of the Punjab Police.

The NRIs can also visit nri.punjab.gov.in for more information, it said.

Administrative Reforms and NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said his department is facilitating the countersigning and attestation of various documents.

The government is Punjabis living abroad procure key papers such as birth, medical, driving, and education certificates, and police clearance. PTI CHS VN VN