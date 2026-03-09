Punjab law and order situation challenging, needs strong control: Governor Kataria

Patiala, Mar 9 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday said the law and order situation in the state is "challenging" and requires strong control.

Speaking to reporters after paying obeisance at Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala, he said maintaining law and order is essential for the development of any state.

The administration needs to monitor the situation continuously and take strict action, Kataria said, adding that he regularly reviews the law and order situation with officials and asks for written reports from them.

The governor was accompanied by former Union minister Preneet Kaur and the president of the Punjab BJP's Mahila Morcha, Jai Inder Kaur.

Commenting on the state budget, Kataria said the government should maintain a balance between income and expenditure.

Highlighting that the rising public debt of over Rs 1.25 lakh crore ultimately puts a burden on the people, Kataria said that governments must carefully assess revenue sources and spending while preparing the budget.

Referring to fiscal discipline, Kataria said the budget deficit should ideally remain within three per cent of GDP to ensure financial stability.

He also noted that the budget has made major allocations, including about Rs 19,000 crore for education and Rs 15,000 crore for farmers, along with financial assistance schemes for women.

Kataria said that law and order, along with responsible financial management, are important for the state's development.