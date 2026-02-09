Punjab: Law student kills woman classmate inside classroom, then shoots himself

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) A first-year law student in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Monday allegedly shot dead his fellow woman student in the head inside the classroom before turning the gun on himself and pulling the trigger, as horrified classmates watched.

The weapon used in the crime appeared to be illegal, police said, adding that the accused, Prince Raj, 20, -- the son of a retired Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel -- was critically injured and undergoing treatment, while Sandeep Kaur, 19, died on the spot.

Both Prince and Sandeep were first-year law students and classmates at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village in Tarn Taran.

A family member of Sandeep alleged that Prince had been harassing her for some time, while her mother, Harjinder Kaur, questioned how a student managed to bring a firearm into the college. Sandeep was engaged to be married, her family said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh said Prince opened fire on Sandeep inside the classroom shortly before the class was to begin and then turned the gun on himself.

Prince was taken to Guru Nanak Dev hospital in Amritsar, where his condition was stated to be critical, police said.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police Surendra Lamba said an investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the killing.

"Prima facie, they appear to have been friends. Possibly, the friendship turned bitter. It is all part of the investigation," he said, adding that police will question the friends and family members of the duo.

The SSP said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the family of the deceased.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the classroom. The footage showed Prince, Sandeep, and another female student sitting together, while some other students could also be seen.

Suddenly, Prince got up, took out a pistol from his bag and shot Sandeep. He then shot himself in the head and fell on the floor. The shocked student, sitting with Sandeep, got up and checked on her, but she was motionless.

A few students rushed inside the classroom after hearing the gunshot, but fled upon seeing Sandeep.

Sandeep's mother said she got a call from the college authorities, informing her that her daughter had been injured.

"I was not told that she was shot," Harjinder told reporters, adding that when she reached the college, she found her daughter lying motionless.

A widow and the sole breadwinner of the family, Harjinder has seven daughters, including Sandeep, and a son.

Prince hailed from Mallian village, while Sandeep was a resident of Naushehra Pannuan village.

Police have deployed additional force on the campus and called a forensic team. Investigators are probing how the accused procured the weapon and how it was brought into the college premises, officials said. PTI CHS RHL RHL