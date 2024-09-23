Punjab: Law university in Patiala closed till further orders amid students' protest against VC

Patiala, Sep 23 (PTI) Amid the ongoing students' protest against the vice-chancellor, the authorities of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) here on Monday issued orders for closing the institution till further orders.

The development came a day after the students held a protest against the vice-chancellor for allegedly violating the privacy of female students at their hostel.

According to the students, the vice-chancellor had allegedly conducted a surprise check of the girls' hostel and had questioned the dressing sense of the girls thus violating their privacy.

The protesting students staged a 'dharna' outside the vice-chancellor's residence on the university campus. They laid siege and spent the night in front of the VC's house, demanding his resignation, officials said.

On Monday, the talks between agitating students and the university officials could not yield any result. The security guards barricaded the main gates of the university and no outsider was allowed to enter the university premises, they said.