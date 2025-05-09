Punjab: Leave of IAS, PCS officers cancelled amid India-Pakistan tensions Pak

Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) The Punjab government on Friday cancelled the leave taken by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers across the state in view of the escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

Punjab Police has already cancelled the leave of its personnel.

"In view of the prevailing situation and preparedness for the emergency response system, it has been decided that no officer shall proceed on any kind of leave or leave their station of posting without explicit approval of the Chief Secretary Punjab. All the leaves approved so far stand cancelled," said a letter issued by Punjab, secretary personnel, Gurpreet Kaur Sapra.

The instructions come into force immediately, he said.

"Meticulous compliance may be ensured failing which suitable action under relevant rules shall be initiated," said the letter addressed to IAS and PCS officers.

A blackout was enforced in many cities, including Pathankot, Mohali, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur, on Thursday evening.

Tensions escalated after Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam. PTI CHS MIN MIN