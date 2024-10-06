Punjab: Local AAP leader shot at; Akali leader blamed

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) A local Aam Aadmi Party leader was shot at in Punjab's Fazilka district with the ruling party and MLA Jagdeep Kamboj accusing a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal of opening the fire.

The incident took place following an altercation between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mandeep Singh Brar and some Akali workers outside the office of block development and panchayat officer in Fazilka's Jalalabad on Saturday, police said.

Brar sustained a bullet injury in his chest in the incident. He is the candidate for the post of sarpanch from Muhammad Wala village.

Brar was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Jalalabad but later shifted to Ludhiana.

AAP MLA from Jalalabad, Jagdeep Kamboj, alleged that Shiromani Akali Dal leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann allegedly fired at Brar. Mann is the son of former MP Zora Singh Mann.

Brar's condition is stable, he said.

Meanwhile, the police said that strict action would be taken in the matter.

The elections to gram panchayats in the state will take place on October 15. PTI CHS AS AS