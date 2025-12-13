Punjab: Local BJP leader's relative stabbed to death in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy, a relative of former MLA and local BJP leader, was stabbed to death by three assailants in Punjab's Jalandhar district, said police on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night in the Basti Danishmandan area when the accused attacked Vikas Anuragal with some sharp-edged weapons.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

According to police, the victim, Vikas Angural, was the son of Sheetal Angural's cousin.

Sheetal Angural had represented the Jalandhar West Assembly constituency as an AAP MLA. He later joined the BJP.

Anuragal said that one of the assailants has been identified as Kalu.

CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to trace the accused, and further investigation is underway, police added. PTI CHS OZ OZ