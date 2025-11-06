Punjab: Lookout notice issued against absconding AAP MLA Pathanmajra

Patiala (Punjab), Nov 6 (PTI) Police have issued a lookout notice against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who has been absconding since September 2, in a rape case, officials said on Thursday.

Posters bearing the Sanour MLA's details have been pasted outside his official residence, private house, and bus stand here, they said.

Meanwhile, Pathanmajra's lawyers Bikramjit Singh Bhullar and S S Saggu said they will soon approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court for the MLA's anticipatory bail.

A local court has already rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Pathanmajra, the first-time MLA, has been on the run since September 2. He had escaped police custody when the Punjab Police went to Haryana's Karnal to arrest him in the rape case.

Police had then claimed that gunshots were fired and stones were pelted by the legislator's supporters after a police team went to arrest him in Dabri village in Karnal district, where he was at the residence of one of his relatives.

However, Pathanmajra had denied police claims of being involved in firing at cops and said he fled after learning that he would be killed in a "fake encounter".

A case was registered against Pathanmajra at Civil Lines police station here on September 1 on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation.

The case was lodged based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her and later married in 2021 while already being married.

She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats and sending "obscene" material to her. PTI COR CHS KVK KVK KVK