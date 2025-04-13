Punjab LoP Bajwa booked after being quizzed by police over '50 bombs' claim

Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Hours after being quizzed over his "50 bombs have reached Punjab" claim, police on Sunday booked Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on charges of giving misleading information that endangers country's sovereignty and unity.

The case was registered against Bajwa at Cyber Crime police station in Mohali under sections 197(1)(d) (false and misleading information that endangers country's sovereignty and unity) and 353(2) (false statements intend to create enmity and hatred or ill will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, sources said.

Earlier in the day, a two-member team of Punjab Police reached the residence of Bajwa and questioned him over his claims even as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked the Congress leader to reveal the source of his information, questioning if he "had direct links with Pakistan".

Sticking to his statement, Bajwa said he cooperated with the police team but refused to divulge his sources.

The Congress accused the AAP government of trying to "intimidate him out of sheer political vendetta" and asked it not to divert the public attention from the "serious threat that has been posed to peace and harmony in Punjab".

Bajwa said, "It is deeply unfortunate that Mann is running the government not with the intent to serve the people of Punjab but to carry out personal vendettas. Today's events stand as clear testimony to the AAP government's misuse of power." Earlier, Mann lashed out at Bajwa over his claims, saying neither Punjab Police Intelligence nor a Central intelligence agency has shared any such information.

The chief minister said strict action will be taken if Bajwa's statement was meant only to "create panic".

In an interview to a private television channel, Bajwa claimed, "I have come to know that 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Of this, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off." The Qadian MLA's claims came amid several grenade attacks in the state in recent months.

A team of Punjab Police comprising Assistant Inspector General of Police Ravjot Kaur Grewal and Mohali Superintendent of Police (City) Harbir Atwal on Sunday visited the residence of Bajwa and questioned the source of his statement.

AIG Grewal, speaking to reporters outside Bajwa's residence, said the police team arrived to find the source of Bajwa's information since it was a matter of national security.

"Bajwa did not disclose any source or origin of this information... So far, he has not given any input useful to us," she said.

Meanwhile, in a video message on Sunday, Mann said, "I want to ask Bajwa how did you get this information. Do you have a direct link with Pakistan? Did terrorists or any agency in Pakistan call you up and share the information that 50 bombs have reached, 18 have exploded and 32 are remaining?" "What is the source of your information? Neither Punjab intelligence nor any intelligence in the country has shared such information. Then how could you say that 18 bombs have exploded and 32 are yet to go off. It means somewhere you have direct links with Pakistan," said Mann.

"It is your responsibility to share information. Are you waiting for the bombs to explode and people to die?" he asked.

"If you do not have information and gave the statement only to spread panic, then it is a serious crime. Strict action will be taken," he said.

Mann also sought a clarification from the Congress party in this regard.

"Is Congress party hand-in-glove with anti-national forces and does it know how many bombs have reached and exploded? Congress party's national leaders and Bajwa also should give clarification," said the chief minister.

"I have directed the police to ask him (Bajwa) to find where the bombs are," said Mann.

Bajwa said a police team visited his residence and questioned him for his statement.

"I gave an interview to a TV channel. My sources had informed me that 50 bombs have reached here and 18 bombs have exploded at police stations in border areas and other places," he told reporters at his residence.

The Qadian MLA further said one grenade blast took place at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia.

"These are my own sources. As I have remained MLA and MP, I have my sources in Punjab, in the intelligence department and central agencies. They gave me the information two days back, saying the situation is turning sensitive (in Punjab). They warned me that I could also be one of the targets," he said.

The Congress leader said that his family was a terrorist victim, and added that he escaped a bomb attack in Batala in 1990.

"My sources told me that I was the most vulnerable as his party is neither in power in the state nor at the Centre. Be very careful," said Bajwa.

The legislator said he cooperated with the police team and added that he could not reveal his sources. "I told officers that I am willing to assist you but I cannot reveal my sources." When asked that Mann spoke about taking action if he failed to reveal the source of information, Bajwa said if the government wants to register a case, it is "most welcome".

Later, in a statement, he said, "As the Leader of the Opposition, I hold a constitutional position and am privy to sensitive information. I act responsibly and in the interest of public safety when I raise such concerns. Unfortunately, instead of addressing the issue, CM Mann chose to threaten me with strict action this very morning.

"...I will not be intimidated. I have made it clear to the police officials that while I stand by my statement, I will not disclose my sources. My duty is to the people of Punjab and to the Constitution, not to the whims of a vindictive government," said Bajwa.

He alleged, "Bhagwant Mann has been a complete failure. I want to ask him to wake up from his 'kumbhkarni' slumber. Take Punjab seriously. You and your leadership are fully responsible for the current situation in Punjab." Some Punjab Congress leaders came out in support of Bajwa and said what he revealed was "already in the public domain and being reported by various newspapers for so many days".

The leaders drew the attention of the government towards recent incidents of grenade attacks on police stations, outside a temple and residence of a senior BJP leader, besides desecration of the statues of B R Ambedkar.

Condemning the "highhanded" attitude of the government and its attempts to "intimidate and implicate" Bajwa, the Congress leaders told the government that nothing can bail it out of its "sins of omission and commission".

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema slammed Bajwa for his statement and said that as a constitutional officeholder, the Congress leader is duty-bound to provide any solid information he possesses to police to ensure safety and security of the people. PTI CHS KVK KVK