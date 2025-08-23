Punjab: LPG tanker catches fire in Hoshiarpur, 2 killed, several injured

Hoshiarpur, Aug 22 (PTI) Two people died and several others were injured when an LPG tanker caught fire late Friday night on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road, officials said.

The blaze spread rapidly and engulfed nearly 15 shops and four to five residential houses in the vicinity of the Mandiala Adda area, said police.

The incident took place around 10 pm, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain and Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Malik rushed to the spot and supervised rescue operations.

Jain said preliminary inquiry suggested that the tanker caught fire after colliding with another vehicle.

She said fire tenders and ambulances were immediately mobilised to the spot.

"The fire has largely been brought under control. A detailed assessment of the cause of the accident and the extent of damage will be made once the situation is fully stabilised," she added.

Civil Surgeon Pawan Kumar said two persons were brought dead to the Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital while 18 to 20 injured were admitted.

"Five to six patients with serious burn injuries have been referred to another medical institute," he said. PTI COR CHS SUN NB NB