Punjab: Ludhiana administration sounds alert after embankment faces strong flow of water

Ludhiana, Sep 5 (PTI) The Ludhiana district administration has sounded an alert after an embankment in the eastern part of the district came under heavy pressure due to strong flow of the Sutlej river.

Villages including Sasrali, Boont, Rawat, Hawas, Seera, Boothgarh, Mangli Tanda, Dheri, Khawajke, Khassi Khurd, Mangli Kadar, Mattewara, Mangat and Meharban may face flooding if the 'bundh' (embankment) weakens further and gives way, officials said on Friday.

Residents have been advised to stay alert, move to upper floors where possible, and temporarily shift to safer shelters if living in low-lying or single-storey houses.

Rescue centres have been set up at 'Satsang Ghars' on Rahon (Ghonsgarh), Chandigarh and Tibba roads here and Kailash Nagar, as well as at Khassi Kalan, Bhukhri, and Mattewara schools and mandis.

The administration has urged people to safeguard important documents in waterproof bags and ensure that the elderly, children, and the sick are moved to safety first.

The district administration has also issued helplines for Flood Control Room - 0161-2433100 and emergency helpline - 112.

"People's cooperation is vital at this time and protecting lives is our top priority," the administration said in a statement.

Punjab is facing severe floods. The death toll in the floods in the state rose to 43 on Thursday while crops on 1.71 lakh hectares in the state have been damaged. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK